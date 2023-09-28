There will be no ASEAN representative in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games 2022 when all three teams – Thailand, Indonesia and Myanmar – failed to progress past the Round of 16.

In the match that was played yesterday, Thailand fell to a 2-0 loss to Iran off goals from Amir Arsalan Motahari’s 15th minute and Yasin Salmani’s 82nd minute penalty.

And today, Indonesia were handed a 2-0 loss by Uzbekistan with Sherzod Esanov scoring twice in extra time in the 92nd and 120th minute.

On the other hand, Myanmar were overwhelmed 7-0 by Japan with a brace each from Kein Sato (12th and 27th minute) and Shun Ayukawa (26th and 35th) leading the way.

The other goals for Japan were scored by Koshiro Sumi (42nd minute), Kotaro Uchino (68th) and Shota Hino (73rd).

#AFF

#Changsuek

#PSSI

#MFF

Like this: Like Loading...