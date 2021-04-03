Rakhpol Sainetngam will still be at the helm of Black Steel Manokwari for the 2021 Pro Futsal League season.

The Thai tactician successfully helped Black Steel to the 2020 Pro Futsal League title when they beat SKN FC Kebumen 6-2 in the final that was played in Jogjakarta.

It was Black Steel’s second title since 2016 and Rakhpol’s first in his debut.

“Why did I accept Black Steel’s offer? Because they gave me a long-term contract to build a team,” said Rakhpol to Bolalob.

“Foreign coaches like me in particular and coaches in general, can’t build a team in just one season and succeed in one season. I want to build and instil concept and character in a team and it takes a long time, not just one league season.

“Black Steel are a team that has potential and I want to explore that potential. The motivation and enthusiasm of the players bring the name of Papua to be one that makes me optimistic that I can develop the team.”

