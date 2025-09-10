Men’s discus

74.89m Mykolas Alekna (LTU) Ramona, 13 April 2025

75.56m Mykolas Alekna (LTU) Ramona, 13 April 2025

Women’s 5000m

13:58.06 Beatrice Chebet (KEN) Eugene, 5 July 2025

Men’s pole vault

6.29m Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Budapest, 12 August 2025

World records set by three athletes who will star at the upcoming World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 – Mykolas Alekna, Beatrice Chebet and Mondo Duplantis – have been ratified by World Athletics.

Back at the Oklahoma Throws Series World Invitational in Ramona, where Alekna set his first world discus record of 74.35m on 14 April last year, the Olympic silver medallist twice improved that mark – first setting a world record of 74.89m with his opening throw and then improving to 75.56m in the fourth round.

Both of those marks from 13 April have been ratified.

In a competition of record depth, five athletes surpassed 70 metres and Australia’s Matt Denny also beat Alekna’s previous world record mark by launching the discus 74.78m.

Chebet achieved her world 5000m record at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Eugene on 5 July.

Returning to the scene of her world 10,000m record from last year, Chebet ran the 5000m in 13:58.06, improving on the 14:00.21 set by Gudaf Tsegay in Eugene on 17 September 2023.

Chebet passed 3000m in 8:22.96, 1.04 seconds inside the pace required for a sub-14-minute run. The pace dropped slightly for the next kilometre, but the 25-year-old had saved something for the closing stages and she eventually took 2.15 seconds off the previous world record.

“I’m so happy to become the first woman to run under 14 minutes,” she said. “After Rome (where she ran 14:03.69), I knew that I was capable of running a world record.”

Duplantis set his 13th world pole vault record when he cleared 6.29m during the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Budapest on 12 August.

Back at the scene of his 2023 World Championships win, the 25-year-old added one centimetre to his previous world record of 6.28m achieved in Stockholm on 15 June.

The focus for the trio is now on the World Championships in Tokyo, taking place from 13-21 September, where they will hope to make even more history as they compete for global crowns.

World Athletics

