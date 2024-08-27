A record number of 1700 athletes from more than 130 teams are preparing to compete at the World Athletics U20 Championships Lima 24, the 20th edition of the global age-group showpiece.

Speaking at the pre-event press conference on the eve of competition on Monday (26 August), World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon hailed the future stars of the sport who will shine at the Estadio Atletico de la Videna from 27-31 August and thanked the local organising committee, the Peruvian Sports Institute and the municipality of Lima for their support in making the championships happen.

“We are absolutely delighted that this wonderful city of Lima is hosting the World U20 Championships,” said Ridgeon. “Lima is the first city in Peru ever to host a World Athletics Series event. We have got 1700 athletes from more than 130 different countries competing here in Lima, making it both the largest single-sport event ever to be staged in Peru and also the most athletes ever to have competed in this event in its 38-year history. I think both of those statistics show that this championship is in very good health indeed.

“We really are looking forward to some truly wonderful athletics over the next few days, with Lima being the place to see future senior Olympic and world champions for the very first time in action. I can’t wait.”

Federico Tong Hurtado, Minister of Sports of Peru, said the hosts are “extremely excited” to organise the event, stating it is “an important event for athletics in Peru and for the athletes who represent us”.

In a country “synonymous with beautiful things”, he said the championships will trigger inspiration far and wide as a new Olympic cycle begins. “We have an agenda for the Olympics to prepare for the Los Angeles Games and this is an important step on the way there,” he added. “We are very proud to host this event.”

Javier Chirinos, President of the local organising committee, said: “I have to pay tribute to the team working behind the scenes, without them none of this would be possible. This is a huge event we are hosting for the first time in this area. Welcome to Peru.”

Athletes in action in Lima include 22 Olympians from the Paris Games, such as sprinters Torrie Lewis, Bradley Nkoana, Lurdes Gloria Manuel and Alana Reid.

Australia’s Lewis revealed she will focus her individual efforts solely on the 200m in Lima, despite being ranked second-fastest over 100m, and she will also line up for the 4x100m. The 19-year-old has enjoyed a stunning season, taking victory at the Xiamen Diamond League over 200m in April and reaching the Olympic semifinals in Paris, clocking a PB of 22.89 in the heats.

“It was definitely a big confidence boost for me, it was my first time running on a stage that big,” she said of the win in Xiamen, where she beat world 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson. “I definitely felt a little out of place but being on the outside (lane) I surprised everyone, including myself.”

Lewis said her focus on the 200m in Lima was due to the length of her season, having been racing since January, and she comes in ranked fourth quickest. “I want to medal in the 200m, preferably gold, but I’d be happy with a personal best,” she said. “I hope we can break the national record again (in the relay) and hopefully get a medal in that.”

Nkoana will line up in the 100m and 4x100m as an Olympic medallist, having helped South Africa to relay silver in Paris alongside Bayanda Walaza, who will also race in Lima.

Nkoana qualified for the 2022 edition of the World U20 Championships in Cali but was unable to compete through injury. Now he starts as fastest among the 100m entrants in Lima, with a PB of 10.03 clocked last month in La Chaux-de-Fonds.

“I’m just preparing myself to show my best out there and compete with the guys,” said the 19-year-old. “There are a lot of competitors here that are really strong and hopefully we give them a show.”

Nkoana and Walaza teamed up with Akani Simbine and Shaun Maswanganyi to get that Olympic medal in Paris and asked about the moment that he will cherish the most following his Olympic experience, Nkoana said: “The look on Akani’s face when he realised that we actually brought a medal back for South Africa. We know how much it means to him, to the team, to the country. Being out there with the guys and bonding is what I will cherish the most.”

Jamaica’s Reid, who is based in the US as part of a training group that features world 100m champion Richardson, did compete in Cali two years ago when she claimed bronze in the 200m. Now focused on the 100m and 4x100m in Lima, she will look to build on her relay experience from Paris, where her team finished fifth, and she starts as the world U20 100m leader with the 11.09 she ran in April. Her PB of 10.92, a national U20 record, was set last year.

“It’s for me to stay focused and know that I have a dream that I want to accomplish,” she said, looking ahead to the competition in Lima.

On racing in Paris, she added: “The greatest lesson I learned was to never doubt myself. Sometimes I fall short and sometimes I tend to put people that are older than me, before me. But it taught me that I am strong. It was a great experience being out there with the seniors on the team.”

Czechia’s Manuel won the European U20 400m title last year before finishing fourth in a national U20 record of 50.52 at the senior edition of the continental championships in Rome in June. She then raced at the Olympic Games, reaching the semifinals.

“I couldn’t ever have imagined that I would make the Olympics at the age of 19, so that has been the highlight of my season,” said the national champion, who tops the 400m entry list for Lima.

“I think it will be hard (given the strong entry list in Lima), but I am trying to do my best and we will see.”

For Peruvian athletes, the championships will present a special opportunity and Cayetana Chirinos, the 16-year-old rising sprinter with a 100m best of 11.79, hopes to seize her chance.

“A world championship is higher than my level and it’s an honour to participate and be part of the Peruvian team,” said Chirinos, who spent five months this year training in Brazil. “My goal here is to improve my PB and to break the national record in both the 100m and relay.”

Chirinos has a background in various sports from karate to swimming, but there was only going to be one winner when it came time to choose. “Athletics took my heart,” she said. “I want to reach Los Angeles 2028. It’s an honour to participate in Peru with such high-level athletes, to represent my country and don my uniform.”

