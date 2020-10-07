After almost two years of intense research and development, Red Bull Advanced Technologies and innovative Swiss bike brand BMC have moved into the prototyping phase of their technology partnership.

The technical partnership agreement was first signed in 2018, when Red Bull Advanced

Technologies, the high-tech performance vehicle solution division of Red Bull Technology,

brought its Formula One expertise to bear on BMC’s quest to innovate on the entire cycling experience.

Utilising its advanced simulation and modelling capability Red Bull Advanced Technologies’ Vehicle Science team developed tools to provide detailed simulations of bike behavior based on data from CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) models.

BMC is working with Olympic and World Champion, Fabian Cancellara, to validate and evaluate some of the very first hardware developments enabled from the partnership.

Christian Horner, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team Principal, said: “It’s been utterly fascinating to see what Formula 1 development techniques can bring to the field of bike design. Together, Red Bull Advanced Technologies and BMC have developed some hugely innovative concepts and now it’s time to step up the pace of our collaboration and take those enormously exciting ideas to the next level in pursuit of the next generation of performance cycling.”

David Zurcher, CEO of BMC, said “We couldn’t be more excited about the progress we’re now seeing, after years of closed-door research. The ideas we’re working on truly have the capacity to significantly improve the entire experience of performance cycling. There’s still work to do, but we’re incredibly energised and motivated by what we’re already seeing. Working alongside the Red Bull Advanced Technology team has been simply phenomenal.”

