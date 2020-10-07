As the Official Sponsor of the tournament, the leading consumer electronics giant

aims to leverage South East Asia’s prestigious championship to reach out to regional fans

Leading consumer electronics manufacturer Casio has been unveiled as the newest partner of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020. Signing on as the Official Timekeeper with its G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches for the number one football tournament in South East Asia for the first time, the partnership will enable Casio to tap the unrivalled appeal of the tournament to engage and bring original products and ideas to the millions of passionate football fans across the region.

Brokered by SPORTFI V E, the event’s exclusive commercial partner, the deal will also provide Casio with the opportunity to demonstrate its flair in combining fashion with sports, and showcase its innovation and unique expertise in wearable technology – that promises to be an exclusive and exhilarating collaboration with the 13th edition of South East Asia’s most-watched football championship.

As the Official Timekeeper of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, Casio will enjoy extensive brand exposure across the tournament’s platforms, including on perimeter advertising boards, event backdrops and signages, official tournament collaterals and the event’s digital channels. Casio will also be able to leverage the tournament’s multiple touchpoints to promote their innovative products through on-screen exposure and in-stadia commercials at each match of the event, as well as promotional fan activities around the matches.

A Casio spokesperson said, “The G-SHOCK brand embodies four areas of culture: sports, fashion, music and art. In the world of athletics, Casio, with its G-SHOCK brand, has supported the development of various sports by actively signing on athletes as brand ambassadors, sponsoring tournaments and also holding events. Through supporting the AFF Suzuki Cup, we hope to now play a greater role in promoting football in the ASEAN region.”

As part of the sponsorship, Casio will feature a branded countdown clock on the official event website, an animated clockface on TV graphics and branding on the referee board for precise timekeeping. In addition, Casio will also carry out several marketing campaigns and events across the participating countries.

Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, South East Asia at SPORTFI V E, said, “We are delighted to secure a global brand like Casio. We recognise Casio’s commitment to quality and this reaffirms the status of the AFF Suzuki Cup as the leading sporting tournament in South East Asia. We look forward to the artistic and creative synergies that Casio will bring to the event and are confident that they would be able to grow their brand equity through the tournament.”

The AFF recently announced that the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be held from 11 April to 8 May next year, following the postponement of the tournament this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision had been taken with a firm intention to stage the Championship in its full format – played on a home and away basis across the qualifying nations in South East Asia – provided that the conditions relating to Covid-19 allow. The AFF Suzuki Cup Task Force Committee will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and well-being of all players, coaches, partners, fans and the public.

