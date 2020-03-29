At the fourth round of the Le Mans Esports Series held at Sebring, Red Bull Racing Esports Teammates Aurélièn ‘Laige’ Mallet and Alexandre ‘Asix’ Arnou put in fantastic performances. Both drivers claimed second place finishes in their respective races, placing the Team 10 points ahead in the Championship.

Alexandre fought hard in the nine-lap sprint race scoring his first podium in the 2020 Le Mans Series. Taking the chequered flag in second place, Alexandre commented, “Starting third in front of Lazarus Racing was a very good position for us. The first lap was hard, but I managed to keep my position. The rest of the race was pretty calm and I was confident about my pace so I went for the overtake and slotted into P2. I tried hard to catch the leader but we didn’t have enough laps to attempt the final overtake.”

For the 28-lap endurance race Aurélièn stepped up to the plate, starting P14 on the grid due to the reverse grid championship order. The race was action-packed from lights out, by the end of the second lap he was up to sixth. Eventually bringing his Ford GT home in second place, Aurélièn said “overall it was a good day of racing! Alexandre did a great job by getting P2 in race one, outscoring Lazarus Racing, which was our main goal.

As for me, starting from the back of the grid is never easy, and I got caught in a few incidents, thankfully they didn’t end my race and I could continue. I decided to pit quite early to take advantage of the clean air and that strategy worked as I finished in second, only eight seconds behind the race winner. We are now leading the championship, with one round to go, so we’ll try to maximise points in the last two races to keep the lead, and go into the Super Finals as the favourites!”

Today’s results have put Red Bull Racing Esports Team top of the standings with one round remaining before the Super Final.

LE MANS ESPORT SERIES ROUND 4 SEBRING – SPRINT RACE

Position Team Driver

1. Fast Racers Forza Tooyz

2. Red Bull Racing Alexandre ‘Asix’ Arnou

3. Lazarus Racing Racer

4. Total Performance Racing Commando

5. Virtualdrivers byTX3 Wesley

6. RYZE Motorsport Chris

7. Solar Vision Racing Solar

8. Alien Motorsport Huracan

9. Team Fordzilla Chris

10. Pachura Moto Center SUPRA MK4

LE MANS ESPORT SERIES ROUND 4 SEBRING – ENDURANCE RACE

Position Team Driver

1. Total Performance Racing Commando

2. Red Bull Racing Aurélièn ‘Laige’ Mallet

3. Fast Racers Forza Tooyz

4. Virtualdrivers byTX3 Wesley

5. Lazarus Racing Racer

6. RYZE Motorsport Chris

7. Solar Vision Racing Solar

8. Team Fordzilla Chris

9. Alien Motorsport Huracan

10. Light Speed Esports Turbo