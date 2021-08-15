In order to create more excitement and safety on the Austrian Grand Prix circuit, a decision has been made in cooperation with the FIA and the Formula One Group as well as with FIM, Dorna and AMF to create a chicane at Turn 2.
Building work is to start in November and continue over the winter so that the Red Bull Ring can start the 2022 motorcycle racing season with the new track layout. With this new chicane being added, the Red Bull Ring will have two variations.
For MotoGP™, above all, the modification marks a spectacular innovation. The chicane has the character of a fast double turn, which reduces the speed of the bikes before the tight Turn 3 right-hander. More excitement with additional overtaking opportunities is therefore guaranteed right in front of the Red Bull Grandstand. Formula 1 will continue to race without the chicane and continue to use the layout seen currently.