Ahead of this weekend’s Prosecco DOC UK Round at Donington Park, six WorldSBK riders headed for the famous Goodwood hillclimb as they joined Ducati’s centenary celebrations at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Representing the present of Ducati’s racing success while paying tribute to its illustrious past, the riders took to the hill aboard a collection of historic and modern Ducati race bikes spanning more than two decades of competition.

Current WorldSBK Championship leader Nicolo Bulega returned to the Ducati Panigale V2, the model on which he claimed the 2023 WorldSSP title before graduating to WorldSBK.

Aruba.it Racing – Ducati teammate Iker Lecuona rode the legendary 2008 Ducati 1098RS F08, one of the defining Superbikes of its era.

Two-time WorldSBK Champion Alvaro Bautista climbed aboard the spectacular 2006 Desmosedici GP06 MotoGP machine, offering fans a rare sight and sound from Ducati’s premier-class history.

British riders Tarran Mackenzie and Tommy Bridewell each represented different generations of Ducati’s racing story. Mackenzie showcased the latest 2026 Panigale V4 RS, while Bridewell rode the iconic 2005 Ducati 999 F05.

Completing the line-up, Lorenzo Baldassarri took to the hill aboard the 2014 Panigale 1199RS, another landmark machine in Ducati’s Superbike evolution.

The six riders joined some of Ducati’s greatest champions – Carl Fogarty, Casey Stoner, Troy Bayliss, Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne, Josh Brookes and Dario Marchetti – for an exclusive Goodwood House Balcony Moment, bringing together generations of Ducati talent under the centenary theme “Century Made of Seconds”.

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director, said: “Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the world’s great celebrations of motorsport, making it the perfect stage to celebrate Ducati’s remarkable racing heritage. Bringing our riders together with these iconic machines – and with the legends of our sport – highlights the unique connection between WorldSBK’s past and present, while giving fans a chance to experience the championship away from the racetrack. With the UK Round at Donington Park immediately following Goodwood, it’s also a fantastic way to build excitement ahead of another important weekend of WorldSBK action.”

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