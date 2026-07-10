High-performance technology and new Audi design — the supercar takes on the Goodwood Hillclimb

Racing legend Tom Kristensen: “What impresses in the Nuvolari1 is the way all the systems work together — inspired by motorsports and refined for the road.”

The Auto Union Lucca makes its first public appearance in motion

At Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Audi Nuvolari1 supercar will show what it’s made of on the Hillclimb. The Audi RS 5 is also on display at Goodwood Circuit from July 9 to 12.

Shown at speed for the first time, the Auto Union Lucca — a “Rennlimousine,” or racing sedan — adds a touch of history. Audi is thus highlighting the breadth of its performance expertise across road and track.

Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, southern England, is a pivotal fixture on the international automotive and motorsports calendar.

The highlight of Audi’s appearance will come when racing legend Tom Kristensen races the near-production prototype of the Audi Nuvolari1 up the 1.86-kilometer Hillclimb in the grounds of Goodwood House, the estate of the Duke of Richmond.

“What impresses in the Nuvolari1 is the way all the systems work together — from the new quattro drivetrain and vehicle dynamics to aerodynamics and the braking system. Technologies such as the high-performance hybrid powertrain, active aerodynamics, and energy management are inspired by motorsports and have been consistently refined for road use,” says Kristensen, a nine-time Le Mans winner.

The Nuvolari1 is the fastest and most powerful production vehicle in the brand’s history — and the first to follow Audi’s new design philosophy. Just a few days ago, the supercar caused a stir when it made its UK debut in London. Deliveries of the vehicle, limited to 499 units, will begin in the first half of 2027.

Historic icons: the Auto Union Lucca makes its first public appearance in motion

Audi Tradition is also showcasing a number of legendary race cars from AUDI AG’s historic collection at Goodwood — including models from the Le Mans and rally eras, as well as the Auto Union Type C and Type D Grand Prix cars.

With the Auto Union Lucca being driven in public for the first time at Goodwood Festival of Speed, Audi is paying tribute to a pivotal chapter in motorsports history centered on the record-breaking drives of the 1930s.

The Rennlimousine is part of the Silver Arrows family. In 1935, it set a widely acclaimed flying-start mile record with a calculated average speed of 320.267 km/h.

Audi recreated the Auto Union Lucca based on historical photos and technical documentation and unveiled it in Lucca, Italy — the site of the record-breaking drive — in early May.

Modern performance: Audi RS 5 on Goodwood Circuit

Audi is also offering test drives in the new Audi RS 5 from Audi Sport on Goodwood Circuit. The high-performance plug-in hybrid is on display alongside its historic predecessors, the Avant RS2 and the Audi RS 4 Avant.

Audi has partnered Goodwood Festival of Speed since 2025.

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