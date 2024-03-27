World Rugby has selected Wiz-Team as the Official Supplier of its Tournament Management System (TMS) – a fully integrated event and data management solution behind the operational delivery of its major competitions worldwide.

The multi-year partnership will see Wiz-Team provide a safe, yet agile and scalable event management solution across all World Rugby events, including HSBC SVNS and the U20 Championship. The agreement was announced today during an official signing event in London.

Wiz-Team will support World Rugby’s digital strategy in centralising, standardising and enhancing its core tournament operational services and the technology behind it by providing multiple applications through its all-in-one event management solution Event-Works. From the management of accreditations, arrivals, departures, and accommodation to the organisation of workforce and volunteers, guest services and media operations – World Rugby’s TMS will leverage nearly all of Wiz-Team’s major event applications.

Speaking at the signing event, World Rugby Director of Events Services, Mark Huddleston said: “We are delighted to welcome Wiz-Team onboard as the official supplier of our Tournament Management System for our major events.

“These data management services will play an integral part within World Rugby’s operations as we transition to our new hosting model for future tournaments and streamline our operational and implementation mechanism. We strive to take our event delivery experience to the next level for all our clients, including the players and teams who are at the heart of our sport, and we look forward to working with Wiz-Team to achieve this.”

Wiz-Team’s COO Tim Goethals, who was also onsite in London, said: “Getting the ball rolling today with World Rugby provides Wiz-Team with the fantastic opportunity to support this globally enjoyed sport in continuously improving its tournament delivery and the related experience for everyone involved, be it players, media or VIP guests.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen as a long-term supplier by World Rugby and look forward to helping them make the best use of our integrated solution. It’s about enabling replication, scalability and efficiency, while leveraging the power of configuration to meet the demands of an ever-changing sports event and entertainment world.”

The long-term and comprehensive partnership positions Wiz-Team as a core contributor to World Rugby’s broader implementation of its new event management model and digital transformation strategy. – WORLD RUGBY

