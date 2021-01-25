The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have announced Rudy Eka Priyambada as the new head coach of the Indonesia women’s national team.

“Rudy Eka has been appointed as the new senior women’s national coach,” said PSSI Acting General Secretary Yunus Nusi.

The appointment was made following the PSSI Executive Committee meeting in Jakarta last week with the candidates having gone through the proper selection process by the PSSI Technical Committee.

The 38-year-old started his coaching career in Australia with Moonbulk Rangers in 2012 before moving to Bali Devata FC the year after.

He then moved around from Mitra Kukar FC to Bahraini side Al-Najma (in 2015) and then to PS Tira before his last assignment with Persebaya Surabaya as the fitness coach.

“I am grateful for the trust PSSI have given for me to be the head coach of the women’s national team coach. I am proud of this opportunity,” said Rudy Eka, who owns an AFC Pro License.

Like this: Like Loading...