Russia took the crown in the SAT Men’s Futsal Championship 2025 in style as host Thailand had to settle for third in the competition that concluded earlier today in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Following wins over Iran and then Thailand in the first two matches, the Russians just needed to win by a solitary goal against Kuwait to confirm their title win.

But the Kuwaitis found themselves at the hands of a marauding Russian side who smashed in 10-1 in their final game of the tournament.

In the meantime, Thailand’s hope for a second-place finish in front of their home fans was dashed when they conceded to a 6-1 loss to Iran.

Sarawut Phalapruek had given the homesters the lead after ten minutes but Iran replied in the very same minute through Derakshani, to be followed by further goals from Hossein Sabsi (14th) and Hossein Tayebi (18th).

With the score at 3-1 at the break, Iran added two more goals through Mohammad Hossein Basyar (26th) and Hossein Tayebi (30th) before Thailand replied off Ronachai Joongwongsuk (38th).

Amirhossein Golami then put the finishing touch with Iran’s sixth goal of the game right at the end.

#AFF

#FAT

#FutsalThailand

Like this: Like Loading...