Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn is on the brink of making history as the first Thai to win the men’s singles crown at the Badminton Asia Championships after storming into the final of the Bank of Ningbo Badminton Asia Championships 2025 tonight.

The Olympic silver medalist and former world champion held his nerve in a high-pressure semifinal to overcome Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew 23-21, 21-10 in 52 minutes, booking his spot in his maiden Asian final.

The 23-year-old, whose only title this season came at the Indonesia Masters in January, will face local favourite Lu Guang Zu in tomorrow’s final. Vitidsarn holds a 4-1 head-to-head advantage over Lu, including a win in their last meeting at the Indonesia Masters earlier this year.

Lu secured his place in the final after a marathon battle against his higher-ranked compatriot Li Shi Feng, coming from behind to win 19-21, 21-10, 21-14 in 78 minutes.

Aaron/Soh Keep Malaysia’s Hopes Alive

In men’s doubles, Malaysia’s top pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik delivered a commanding performance to end the title defence of Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang, silencing the home crowd with a 21-12, 21-14 straight-game win in just 31 minutes.

The Malaysians dominated from the start, showcasing excellent defence and aggressive front-court play, while the Chinese pair faltered with unforced errors.

“We stayed focused and kept our composure throughout. It paid off,” said Soh.

The victory puts Aaron/Soh in their second BAC final and offers Malaysia a golden chance to win the men’s doubles crown for the first time since 2007, when Choong Tan Fook and Lee Wan Wah lifted the title.

Standing in their way are China’s Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi, who came from behind to defeat Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando/Bagas Maulana 13-21, 21-18, 21-12 in 63 minutes. The young Chinese pair are aiming to keep the men’s doubles title on home soil.

All-Chinese Clash in Women’s Singles

The women’s singles final will see a familiar all-Chinese showdown between Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei and second seed Han Yue.

Han Yue advanced with a confident 21-14, 21-16 win over Gao Fang Jie, marking her first final of the year after a series of quarterfinal and semifinal finishes on the tour.

Chen, who overcame Korea’s Sim Yu Jin earlier, holds a dominant 8-0 head-to-head record over Han, including a win in last year’s BAC semifinal.

China vs Japan in Women’s Doubles Final

China’s top seeds Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning remained on course for the title after easing past compatriots Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu 21-12, 21-15 to reach the final.

However, a stern test awaits as Japan’s third seeds Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida, who stunned former two-time champions Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan with an emphatic 21-17, 21-10 victory in 47 minutes, are ready to dash their hopes.

The Japanese pair, who last beat the Chinese at the All England semi finals in March, will be aiming to become the fifth Japanese pair to win the Asian crown.

Mixed Doubles Shake-up: Japan-Hong Kong Set Final Showdown

In mixed doubles, Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito came from behind in a thrilling contest to defeat Indonesia’s young debutants Jafar Hidayatullah/Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu 15-21, 23-21, 21-11.

They now face Hong Kong’s seasoned duo Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet, who produced a major upset by eliminating world No.1 and defending champions Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin 21-16, 21-17.

Tang/Tse, currently ranked world No.6, will be hoping to emulate the success of seniors Lee Chun Hei/Chau Hoi Wah, who last lifted the title in 2014.

Tomorrow’s final marks the first time since 2016 that China will not be represented in the mixed doubles final.

Finals Line-Up – Sunday, 13 April

Men’s Singles

(3) Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA) vs Lu Guang Zu (CHN)

Women’s Singles

Chen Yu Fei (CHN) vs (2) Han Yue (CHN)

Men’s Doubles

Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi (CHN) vs [6] Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik (MAS)

Women’s Doubles

(1) Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (CHN) vs [3] Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (JPN)

Mixed Doubles

[5] Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet (HKG) vs [8] Hiroki Midorikawa/Natsu Saito (JPN)

