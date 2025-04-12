Syed Harraz Syed Muzir kept his cool to make it into two finals of the Boys’ Under-16 Group A AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (2nd leg) 2025 earlier today in Selangor.

The second-seeded shuttler from Melaka continued his fine run from the preliminary stages to earn his place in the finals of both the Boys’ U16 Singles and Doubles.

After struggling somewhat in the quarterfinals of the Boys’ U16 Singles when he was stretched to three sets by homester Ng Hao Tong, the 15-year-old Syed Harraz resumed his usual business to win in straight set in the semifinals.

Syed Harraz harassed 3rd/4th seed Desan Vishnu Adittya from Kuala Lumpur 21-16, 21-13 in just under 40 minutes.

His opponent in the final is Kelantan’s Khashah Khairul Azlan, who was made to work hard for his place in the decider.

The 15-year-old had to toil for over an hour before he was able to overcome Cheong Kai Sheng from Kuala Lumpur.

Khashah dropped the first set 13-21 before rallying to take the next two sets 21-15, 21-18.

On the other hand, Syed Harraz alongside partner Ahmad Qaid Darwisy Ahmad Fuad lived up to their top billing to make the final of the Boys’ U16 Doubles.

They made short work of seeded 3rd/4th Liew Kai Xuan-Wong Tze Han from Kuala Lumpur 21-19, 21-13 to take on Khashah Khairul Azlan-Muhammad Hazwan Muhammad Hafiy Najwan in the final.

Khashah-Muhammad Azwan dumped second-seeded pair Curson Cheng Yu Yang-Jared Tan from Melaka 22-24, 21-8, 21-11.

In the meantime, in Group B of the AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (2nd leg) 2025 in Penang, unheralded Chong Lee Qian from Kedah served a surprise to make the final of the Boys’ U16 Singles.

The 15-year-old was up against second-seeded Teoh Meng Keat from Perak in their semifinal clash.

After some tough matches in the earlier rounds, Lee Qian showed that he had had enough in the tank for another three-set soiree when he came back from a first set 20-22 loss to win the following two sets 21-6, 21-18 in 45 minutes.

Lee Qian’s opponent in the final is Lim Zheng Jie from Penang.

Seeded 3rd/4th, Zheng Jie ran out 21-11, 21-19 winner over Penang team-mate Ng Deng Jay.

Over in Group C in Negeri Sembilan, Marcus Hang Yug Hwei strolled into the final of the Boys’ U16 with ease.

As it were in the earlier rounds, the Pahang lad was not tested to win in straight sets as he shut down his opponents in less than an hour.

In the semi-finals and even though he was up against seeded 3rd/4th Albee Loh Cheng Yi from Johor, the 15-year-old took just 40 minutes to confirm his 21-10, 21-17 victory.

Standing in Marcus’ way for the title tomorrow is his Pahang team-mate Teoh Chong Yee, who also delivered a big blow against 3rd/4th seed Muhammad Iqbal Yusuf from Johor.

Chong Yee scorched to a 21-16, 21-15 win in just over half an hour.

