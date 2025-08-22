Sabah and Johor confirmed their places in the semifinals of the PETRONAS National Interstate Under-18 Mixed Team Championships 2025 as they joined defending champions Penang and last year’s runners-up Selangor in the final four at the PBA Hall in Bukit Dambar.

With Penang and Selangor facing little difficulty in their quarterfinal encounters as they thumped Sarawak (4-0) and Negeri Sembilan (4-1) respectively, it was Sabah and Johor who had a contentious morning at the office.

Sabah were made to work hard for their 4-3 win over a tenacious Kedah side, who took the first point when Pang Khai Zhe-Nurin Zahirah Haizal overcame the usually reliable Datu Anif Datu Asrah, who had partnered Saidatul Saadiah Muhammad, in the Mixed Doubles.

In the showdown that lasted a good 40 minutes, Khai Zhe-Nurin were a tad more patient as they took the first set 23-21 before wrapping up the first point for Kedah with the 21-19 win in the second set.

However, Sabah snapped back to draw level in the first Men’s Singles with Muhd Nur Azhar Zunaide warding off Lai Man Tat 21-17, 21-17 to put the match 1-1.

From then on, it was a pendulum contest between the two sides, determined to get into the semifinals.

With Kedah on the advantage as they kept their noses in front at 3-2, it was down to Saidatul Saadiah to deliver.

And the 17-year-old did not disappoint when she dismissed Ooi Yu Han 21-18, 21-13 in the duel that lasted less than half an hour to put the score at 3-3 a piece for both Kedah and Sabah.

In the decisive Men’s Doubles, Hyms Isaiah Shim and Muhd Nur Azhar Zunaide emerged as heroes when they outpaced Louis Tan Hom-Loh Zi Heng 12-21, 21-14, 21-13 for the crucial point and match 4-3 win.

On the other hand, Johor were also made to go through almost the same dramatic script before they were able to finish off Melaka by the same 4-3 scoreline.

In comparison, Johor were 3-0 up at the end of the first three matches of the Mixed Doubles with Dania Sofea Zaidi helming Chen Jia Le, first Women’s Singles in Low Zi Yu, and the Men’s Singles.

But Melaka did not give up when they made an intense turnaround to put the game back on level, taking the next three points in the second Women’s Singles through Shaneesa Shahidi, the Men’s Doubles, and also Men’s Singles in Lee Yen Wei.

With a place in the next round in the balance, it was down to Low Zi Yu, who was the youngest ever player at last year’s World Junior Championships, to reel it in for the southerners.

Partnering Auni Fatihin Azuan, 16-year-old Zi Yu conceded the first set 15-21 before recovering to take the next two sets 21-15, 21-15 to beat Melaka’s Ungku Iman Zahirah-Noraqilah Maisarah for the well-earned victory.

In the semifinals tomorrow, Johor will face Selangor, while Sabah take on host Penang.

