The Malaysian contingent got off to a flying start at the 2nd SEA Deaf Games 2025, hauling six gold medals on the opening day of competition to take an early lead in the medal standings in Jakarta today.

It was a day of jubilation for the athletics camp as Malaysian athletes stamped their dominance with an awe-inspiring display at the GOR UNJ Kampus B track, sweeping five gold medals across the men’s and women’s 100 metres, men’s 400 metres, men’s 800 metres, and men’s 4×100 metres relay.

The golden charge began with Azlan Kuste, who clinched Malaysia’s first gold in the men’s 800 metres with a time of 2:03.97s. Teammate Aidil A. Asyraf Juakim secured the silver in 2:05.21s, completing a memorable one-two finish.

“I am grateful for this victory. This gold medal is dedicated to all Malaysians. All the hard work and discipline in training have finally paid off,” said an emotional Azlan.

Middle-distance runner Muhammad Shahrul Azmer Azman followed with Malaysia’s second gold, storming to victory in the men’s 400 metres with a time of 50.44s.

The track spectacle reached its peak in the men’s 100 metres, where Muhammad Zamir Azmanexploded out of the blocks to claim gold and shatter the Games record in 11.06s. In a historic moment for Malaysian athletics, teammates Haqzrul Shah Hamri (11.09s) and Muhammad Zumar Azman(11.22s) completed a stunning podium clean sweep, claiming silver and bronze respectively.

Not to be outdone, Nur Andrina Zainuddin was crowned the region’s fastest deaf female sprinter, winning the women’s 100 metres in 13.06s. Compatriot Steffy Stacy Lakim secured the silver with 13.63s, ensuring another dominant one-two finish for Malaysia.

“All the struggles and sacrifices have finally borne fruit. I was fully confident, and I am truly thankful for this gold medal,” said Andrina.

The athletics team capped off a perfect day by powering to victory in the men’s 4×100 metres relay in 44.46s. A second Malaysian quartet added a bronze medal to the tally (46.34s).

The gold rush extended beyond the track to the Jaya Ancol Bowling Centre, where Mohd Firdaus Mohamad struck gold in the men’s singles event. He topped the field with a superb total of 1,302 pinfalls over six games (averaging 217), while compatriot Ho Choon Seong bagged the silver with a score of 1,249.

The strong opening day performance underscores Malaysia’s determination to defend their overall title. The reigning champions have set a target of 16 gold medals at this year’s Games, building on their triumphant debut in Kuala Lumpur 2022, where they clinched 15 gold to emerge overall winners.

Like this: Like Loading...