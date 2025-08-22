The first-ever F&N Magnolia Under-12 football championships, organized in partnership with the Sports, Co-Curricular and Arts Division (BSKK), Ministry of Education, will be staged at SMK USJ23 Subang Jaya from Oct 13-16 this year.

This inaugural competition will feature champion schools from the Majlis Sukan Daerah competitions in Selangor and Wilayah Persekutuan this past year. A total of 16 teams will be battling for honours in this four-day tournament.

F&N Magnolia, the 100% Fresh Milk known for its delicious taste and providing important nutrients such as calcium and protein, has stepped up to further boost football development programmes currently organized by BSKK.

F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd, through its leading brand 100PLUS, has been supporting the efforts of the ministry by sponsoring the highly successful Liga KPM since it was introduced in 2008.

“The success of the Liga KPM encouraged us to consider extending our company’s involvement in junior football development to the Under-12 category. We realized the need for more quality junior tournaments and agreed to create this new event in partnership with BSKK,” said Norazrin Bin Norsyam Yee, Director of Government Engagement and Industry, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd.

“F&N Magnolia is the perfect partner for this exciting, all-new Under-12 competition. Using only 100% fresh milk, we believe this is the best milk for young children to consume as it is packed with vital vitamins and minerals as well as a source of calcium and protein to support their overall growth and development,” said Norazrin at the official launch of the F&N Magnolia Under-12 tournament here today.

Speaking at the ceremony, Encik Ithnin Bin Mahadi, Director of BSKK, expressed his delight at the introduction of this tournament.

“Our relationship with F&N goes back many years. This partnership is a further testament of their commitment to developing Malaysian football from the grassroots. The private sector has an important role to play in the development of sports and we thank F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd for their long-term and continuous support.”

The F&N Magnolia Under-12 Football Championship will bring together 16 teams in the Klang Valley for the first time. These teams will be divided into four groups each in a nine-a-side competition. The top two from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

As host, Selangor will have ten teams, while Kuala Lumpur will contribute four teams and Putrajaya two teams.

All participating teams are champions of the respective Majlis Sukan Daerah, except for Putrajaya, which is sending the champions and runners-up from the Kejohanan Majlis Sukan Sekolah Wilayah Persekutuan, Putrajaya.

“We are confident this competition will be a hit among the young players and confirm it will be staged again next year. If successful, we will consider expanding this tournament after 2026,” said Norazrin.

F&N MAGNOLIA UNDER-12 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

LIST OF PARTICIPATING TEAMS

BIL. PPD NAMA SEKOLAH (JOHAN PERINGKAT DAERAH) KATEGORI BAWAH 12 TAHUN 1 WP PUTRAJAYA JOHAN SK PUTRAJAYA PRESINT 9 (2) 2 NAIB JOHAN SK PUTRAJAYA PRESINT 15 (1) 3 WP PUTRAJAYA BANGSAR SK SULTAN HISAMUDDIN ALAM SHAH 4 PUDU SK COCHRANE 5 KERAMAT SK TAMAN MELATI 6 SENTUL SK BATU MUDA 7 SELANGOR PETALING UTAMA SK DAMANSARA DAMAI (2) 8 PETALING PERDANA SK SERDANG UPM 9 HULU LANGAT SK SEMENYIH 10 KLANG SK BUKIT NAGA 11 GOMBAK SK TAMAN TUN TEJA 12 SEPANG SK BANDAR BARU SALAK TINGGI 13 HULU SELANGOR SK ULU YAM BHARU 14 KUALA SELANGOR SK SERI PRISTANA 15 KUALA LANGAT SK KEBUN BAHARU 16 SABAK BERNAM SK BINJAI JAYA

Like this: Like Loading...