Saigon FC created history this week when they dumped Thai Son Nam 6-4 in the final to lift their first-ever Futsal HDBank National Cup 2022.

In spite of having a string of current Vietnam internationals, Thai Son Nam just fell a little short against Saigon FC when they found themselves trailing 5-2 at the half of the match that was played at the Lanh Binh Thang Gymnasium.

In the first five minutes of the game alone, Saigon were already 3-0 up off an own goal from Thai Son Nam’s Manh Dung (2nd minute) as Pham Truong Hoang Nam (4th) and Do Viet Hoa Hiep (5th) then added the other two.

Thai Son Nam then narrowed the deficit through Nguyen Minh Tri (8th minute) and then Tran Tuyen’s own goal (16th) to put the score at 3-2 Saigon.

But Saigon were not quite finished yet as Nguyen Tran Duy (16th) and Tran Tuyen (20th) then added two more goals for the score to stand at 5-2 at the half.

Thai Son Nam upped the tempo into the second half for Minh Tri and Anh Duy to find the back of the net twice as Nguyen Tran Duy then scored the final goal of the game to give Saigon FC the well-deserved 6-4 win.

ROLL OF HONOUR

CHAMPIONS: Saigon FC

RUNNERS-UP: Thai Son Nam

THIRD: Thai Son Bac

FAIRPLAY AWARD: Thai Son Bac

BEST GOALKEEPER OF THE TOURNAMENT: Vu Van Kha – Saigon FC

BEST PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT: Tran Tuyen – Saigon FC

TOP SCORER OF THE TOURNAMENT: Phan Khac Chí – 6 goals – Sanvinest Khanh Hoa

