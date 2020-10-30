Saigon FC moved into title contention as they took advantage of the scoreless draw in the top of the table clash between Viettel The Cong and Hanoi FC in the Championship Round of the 2020 LS V League 1 last night.

The Southerners edged Than Quang Ninh 2-1 at home off a brace from Pedro Paulo Alves Vieira dos Reis (10th and 57th minute) as Hoa Hung Trinh’s goal (67th) for the latter failed to salvage the one point.

The full three points for Saigon saw them moving up to second at the table with 34 points from 18 matches played as Than Quang Ninh remained fourth with 31 points.

The scoreless draw saw leaders Viettel remained at the top of the table with 35 points as Hanoi slipped down to third with 33 points.

RESULTS – CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Saigon FC beat Than Quang Ninh 2-1

Viettel The Cong drew with Hanoi FC 0-0

