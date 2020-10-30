Sabah will not be taking part in the TM Malaysia Cup 2020 following their failure to get travel clearance from the National Security Council (MKN).

The re-format TM Malaysia Cup 2020 will start on 6 November 2020 with the official draw to be held on 1 November 2020.

But with the state of Sabah currently grappling with a resurgent in COVID-19 cases, the MKN have imposed certain travel restrictions.

“The application for exemption for the Sabah team was not approved,” said MFL Chief Executive Officer, Dato ‘Ab Ghani Hassan after the 23rd Board of Directors meeting yesterday.

“The Sabah team will remain as a Super League team for the 2021 season and no punishment will be imposed on the Sabah team because of this issue.”

Added Sabah head coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto: “We respect the decision made by MFL as this involved more than just football or a few players. It is better to avoid taking risks during this challenging time.”

The format of TM Malaysia Cup this season has been changed to a knockout format.

The first round will see 16 teams (11 CIMB Super League, 5 Premier League) playing in a one-off tie on 6, 7 and 8 November 2020.

The quarterfinals (12 and 13 November 2020) and semi-finals (17 November 2020) will then be held without reciprocal.

The final of the TM Malaysia Cup 2020 will be held on 22 November 2020.

