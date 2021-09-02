Second generation of the entry-level touring car available for order

Customer-oriented solutions, high economic viability and first-class safety

Audi Sport customer racing to deliver from the fourth quarter of 2021 onwards

The second generation Audi RS 3 LMS is ready for customers: Comtoyou Team Audi Sport clinched its first victory with Audi Sport driver Frédéric Vervisch in the test and development season in July and its second victory with privateer junior driver Gilles Magnus in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in August.

Now teams from all over the world can place their orders for the RS 3 LMS gen II. The brand sold a total of 180 units of the predecessor between 2016 and 2021 in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Audi Sport customer racing has not produced any other race car in such a high number within one model generation.

“This market launch has been long-awaited by many customers,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.

“Our customers have clinched more than 300 race victories and 55 championship titles with the first generation Audi RS 3 LMS to date. In the process, we have received valuable experience and wishes as feedback. Our new car is the sum of this feedback and the creativity of our engineers.”

Promoter WSC’s TCR category has gone from strength to strength around the world since 2015. It is now the most popular entry-level touring car class. The TCR regulations combine cost-efficient engineering with the customer sports idea, in some 30 globally licensed racing series. Currently, the race cars of 14 manufacturers are homologated for this category.

At a price of 137,500 euros (plus VAT), the teams receive the touring car from Audi Sport in race-ready condition. As standard, the brand supplies the RS 3 LMS in Daytona gray with the distinctive Audi Sport signature color pattern.

The cockpit, which is as functional as it is aesthetic, is designed to be even more ergonomic than that of its predecessor. All important elements are grouped in a steering wheel control panel and a keypad to the right of the seat.

Audi installs a steering wheel that is open at the top as standard. In terms of safety, Audi Sport is once again setting standards in the competitive environment above and beyond the regulations: the brand’s own Protection Seat with six-point fixation, a roof hatch to facilitate recovery and the pedal box that can be adjusted for different statures all stand for safety and comfort.

The service concept is tailored precisely to the teams: High variability and sophisticated quick adjustments make it easier to set up the race car. The almost completely standard technology of the engine and long service lives of the other components enable economical operation. Sales and parts supply via Audi Sport customer racing in Europe and intercontinental contractual partners guarantee high standards.

Audi Sport offers its teams further options at extra cost: A kit for endurance racing includes preassembled wiring for auxiliary headlights, a racing anti-lock braking system and a device for external refueling. Front and rear windows made of polycarbonate as well as triangular safety nets to the right and left of the seat round off the range of options.

Deliveries of the second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS will start in the fourth quarter of 2021. The compact sedan race car has already been homologated since May and is therefore eligible for worldwide use.

