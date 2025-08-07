The 38 teams hoping to see action at the AFC U17 Asian Cup™ Saudi Arabia 2026 learnt their respective qualifying routes.

The Official Draw at the AFC House saw the teams divided into seven groups — three of six teams each and four of five.All group winners will progress to the 21st edition of the Finals, where they will join the nine AFC representatives from the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 who have automatically qualified, namely Qatar, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Korea Republic, DPR Korea, Japan, Tajikistan, United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u17_asian_cup.html/news/saudi-arabia-2026-qualifiers-draw-finalised #AFF#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...