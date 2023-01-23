Concept car offers maximum flexibility for active lifestyles
Digital presentation at “Celebration of Progress” on 26 January 2023
The activesphere concept will be presented virtually at the “Celebration of Progress” on January 26, 2023, which begins at 7 PM CET. At the event, Head of Audi Brand Henrik Wenders and Head of Audi Design Marc Lichte will explain how the Audi models of tomorrow will become personal companions.
While Senior Design Director Gael Buzyn offers some insight into the design of the latest member of the revolutionary sphere family of concept cars, Sid Odedra, Head of UI/UX Design, will discuss how the personalized operating concept and completely novel digital ecosystem will optimize drivers’ active lifestyle.
activesphere concept marks culmination of quartet of sphere concepts
The activesphere concept is the fourth model in a family of concept vehicles that Audi began unveiling in August of 2021. They all share the electric drive system as well as being systematically designed to enable autonomous driving.
This technical blueprint results in completely new designs, especially in terms of the interior and the possibilities for occupants to use their time productively or simply kick back and enjoy the ride. Taken together, the sphere concept cars illustrate Audi’s vision for the premium mobility of tomorrow.
“Celebration of Progress” will also be streamed on the following channels:
- progress.audi (German, English, French, Spanish, Italian, Chinese)
- The Audi (English), Audi Germany (German), Audi France (French), Audi Spain (Spanish), and Audi Italia (Italian) YouTube channels
- The AUDI AG LinkedIn page (English)