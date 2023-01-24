Conducted by three FIFA experts, FA Thailand General Secretary Patit Suphaphongs, Department of Physical Education (DPE) General Director Dr. Niwat Limsuknirun, FIFA Director Football for Schools Fatimata Sidibe and FIFA Legend and former England defender Wes Brown were also all in attendance, offering their expertise and support. In her opening day speech, Sidibe thanked the President of the Football Association of Thailand, under the Patronage of His Majesty the King for their commitment in recent months to prepare the launch.

“Thank you for your commitment to realising not just our dreams, but the children’s dreams. The implementation of this project will ensure that this becomes a permanent fixture. Through the smiles of the children and the dedication of the coaches who will deliver Football for Schools, we can witness a very bright future ahead.”