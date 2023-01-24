The past week was incredibly eventful for Thai football.
The national men’s team won a record seventh title at the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 and FIFA President Gianni Infantino paid a visit to the Land of Smiles, during which he inspected projects and facilities supported by FIFA’s Forward program.
Furthermore, a group of local female coaches began their AFC A Diploma course, supported by FIFA’s Women’s Football Division. Last, but by no means least, FIFA’s Football for Schools (F4S) project was launched on Friday 20 January.
Joint efforts
Launched in 2019 by FIFA in collaboration with UNESCO, Football for Schools is a program aimed to make football accessible to both boys and girls across the globe by incorporating football activities into the education system. Pathumthani, a central province north of Bangkok hosted the launch across three days between 20-22 January, involving 30 local coaches and 100 youngsters.
Conducted by three FIFA experts, FA Thailand General Secretary Patit Suphaphongs, Department of Physical Education (DPE) General Director Dr. Niwat Limsuknirun, FIFA Director Football for Schools Fatimata Sidibe and FIFA Legend and former England defender Wes Brown were also all in attendance, offering their expertise and support. In her opening day speech, Sidibe thanked the President of the Football Association of Thailand, under the Patronage of His Majesty the King for their commitment in recent months to prepare the launch.
“Thank you for your commitment to realising not just our dreams, but the children’s dreams. The implementation of this project will ensure that this becomes a permanent fixture. Through the smiles of the children and the dedication of the coaches who will deliver Football for Schools, we can witness a very bright future ahead.”
Echoing her was Thai FA Technical Director Carles Romagosa, who looked to the F4S Thailand project with high hopes.
“Sixty schools from different regions across Thailand are taking part in the F4S initiative,” he said. “But our ultimate goal is to cover every province soon. We want to provide both boys and girls with a secure practice setting so they can develop globally.” – www.fifa.com
