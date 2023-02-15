The new era of the DTM under the leadership of the ADAC is set to enter the 2023 season with four BMW M4 GT3s and the combined BMW M works driver power of six title wins in the starting field.

Schubert Motorsport and BMW M works driver Sheldon van der Linde (RSA) will continue their strong partnership and defend their 2022 titles in the driver and team standings. The second seat at the team champions goes to René Rast (GER).

The three-time DTM title holder is set to make his debut in the BMW M4 GT3 in the upcoming season after switching to BMW M Motorsport. As a new DTM team, Project 1 will be competing with two BMW M4 GT3s, with two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann (GER) at the wheel of one of the cars.

The second driver will be selected in close consultation between the team, BMW M Motorsport and the ADAC and will be announced at a later date.

Like in 2022, BMW M Motorsport will support the efforts of the two DTM teams with a total of three works drivers. Alongside the experienced Schubert team, Project 1 is taking on a new challenge. Project 1 has enjoyed two seasons of success in the BMW M2 Cup as part of the supporting programme for the DTM.

The team also celebrated many successes with the BMW M4 GT4 in the DTM Trophy, and were rewarded with winning the team title. Moving up to the DTM with the BMW M4 GT3 is the logical next step in the holistic approach of offering talented young drivers both training and realistic chances of promotion in cars from entry-level to the GT3 category.

Project 1 also has an impressive record in Porsche one-make cups and in the FIA World Endurance Championship, where it won the World Championship title and the 24 Hours of Le Mans (FRA) in its class in the first year.

Wittmann’s skills and his experience make him the perfect team leader. It’s not been decided yet who will be Wittmann’s team mate. The evaluation of potential candidates is still going on in close consultation between the team, BMW M Motorsport and the ADAC.

Vanthoor to replace Rast in Zandvoort.

Schubert Motorsport and van der Linde are set to continue their success of last year. As three-time champion, Rast brings a wealth of driving class and experience to the team. Switching to the BMW M4 GT3 also sees him take on a new challenge. A calendar clash with his involvement in Formula E means that Rast will miss the DTM race weekend at Zandvoort (NED). BMW M works driver Dries Vanthoor (BEL) will stand in for him for that event.

The liveries of the BMW M4 GT3 and their partners will be announced in due course. The DTM season gets underway at Oschersleben (GER) on 27th/28th May.

Quotes ahead of the 2023 DTM season.

Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport: “First of all, we are delighted that the DTM will be taking place once again in 2023. BMW M Motorsport and the race series have a shared history spanning many decades. It would have been a shame if the DTM had fizzled out. Thankfully the agreement between Gerhard Berger and the ADAC prevented this from happening so we are pleased to have the opportunity to defend our titles with Schubert Motorsport and Sheldon van der Linde. The team and drivers did an outstanding job as the ones to beat at the 2022 season finale. René Rast is a great signing for the Schubert team’s second BMW M4 GT3. Obviously it is a shame that he will miss one of the race weekends due to a clash with Formula E, but we have confidence in René’s class and believe that he will still be one of the main players in the championship. Project 1 is a very exciting new BMW M Motorsport DTM team. The journey the team’s professionalism has taken them on in recent years has impressed us all. We are intrigued and are really looking forward to this joint project. In our opinion, a champion like Marco Wittmann is the perfect choice as a team leader.”

Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport: “It’s fantastic that I have the opportunity to defend the first title of my career with the Schubert team. Everyone says it is harder to defend a title than it is to win one for the first time. I’m excited to see how it goes. The new DTM will be a big challenge for everyone. Whoever can adapt to the new conditions the quickest will do well. I’m trusting in the abilities of my team, who will no doubt be even stronger than last year. It’s fantastic to be driving with a major champion like René Rast. I have no doubt that we will be able to push each other.”

René Rast, Schubert Motorsport: “I’m delighted to be racing in the DTM again in 2023; it has become my second home over the years. Schubert Motorsport has proved what a terrific team it is. I have known Sheldon for a very long time – he’s a great guy so I’m really looking forward to the collaboration. It goes without saying that a new environment and a new car, which I am not familiar with yet, will be a big challenge for me. But one that I am looking forward to taking on.”

Marco Wittmann, Project 1: “I’m really pleased to be competing in the DTM again in its new configuration. I believe and hope that the fans will be the winners of the restructuring, since the planned joint events with the ADAC GT Masters will no doubt be particular highlights. On a personal note, I am highly motivated and very much looking forward to taking on the new challenge with Project 1. Naturally, being successful as a new team will require coming together quickly, but everyone who knows me is aware that I am always hungry for success and have brought home top results early on with new teams in the past. I have known Hans-Bernd Kamps since my youth at the Speed Academy and the team from its successful period in the Porsche one-make cups. It’s funny that things are coming full circle now and we are finally working together directly. The hard work starts now, so that if everything goes according to plan I can start the new season the same way I ended the last one – with a win.”

The 2023 DTM race calendar:

26th-28th May: Oschersleben (GER)

23rd-25th June: Zandvoort (NED)

7th-9th July: Norisring (GER)

4th-6th August: Nürburgring (GER)

18th-20th August: Lausitzring (GER)

8th-10th September: Sachsenring (GER)

22nd-24th September: Red Bull Ring (AUT)

20th-22nd October: Hockenheimring (GER)

