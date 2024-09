Indonesia and Australia played to an entertaining goalless draw in their AFC Asian Qualifiers™ – Road to 26 Group C match tonight at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.With the draw, Indonesia earned their second point – having held Saudi Arabia, while Australia opened their account after having suffered an opening day loss to Bahrain.For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/asian_qualifiers/news/group_c_indonesia_0-0_australia.html #AFF#AFC#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...