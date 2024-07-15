The Indonesian women’s national team conceded their second loss in their two-match series against Hong Kong.After surrendering a 3-2 loss in the first friendly last Thursday, the visiting Indonesian side had to accept a 4-1 loss in the second test match.at the Hong Kong Football Club Stadium.With the game played under heavy rain, the team under Satoru Mochizuki saw the home team score through Wai Yuen Ting in the fifth minute, Ho Mui Mei (25th), and two goals from Cheung Wai Ki (28th and 45th+3).Indonesia’s only goal of the game came from Sheva Imut’s in the 63rd minute. #AFF

