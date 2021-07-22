Successful model further developed by Audi Sport customer racing

Customer teams’ wishes taken into account to an even greater extent

Testing for next homologation cycle

With 83 drivers titles won worldwide and 106 additional championship victories, the Audi R8 LMS is one of the most successful GT3 race cars. To ensure that this continues to be the case, Audi is presenting the evo II model. The revised mid-engine sports car is even more specifically tailored to the requirements of private customer teams, but the additional price is still moderate.

“The new evolution meets the needs of our customers even more,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. “The majority of the innovations reflect the wishes that the teams have expressed to us.” Audi Sport has optimized the R8 LMS in five areas: aerodynamics, engine characteristics, air conditioning, suspension and traction control. In a global GT3 competition environment of up to ten brands, Audi Sport is thus ideally positioned. Audi Sport customer racing will contest the car’s first races still in 2021 to conclude testing of the model.

At a price of 429,000 euros (plus VAT), customers subsequently receive a race car whose characteristics are even better suited to amateur racing. Aerodynamically, the Audi R8 LMS presents itself more insensitive because a larger part of its downforce than before is now generated by the new rear wing instead of by the floor.

The engine features a new intake system with improved torque characteristics. The suspension is optimized by four-way adjustable dampers for the first time. The traction control system allows further adjustments with new functionalities. Finally, the interior climate control improves comfort. Better concentration and more consistent lap times, especially over longer distances and at higher outside temperatures, are the result.

Teams can order the new technology package for the 2022 season as a complete vehicle or upgrade kit for retrofitting to existing models. The new race car will be on display in the paddock for the first time at the Spa 24 Hours.

