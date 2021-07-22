The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee have decided to revise the timeline of the bidding process for the selection of the host for the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

Given the ever-evolving nature and the prevailing challenges caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the AFC Executive Committee acknowledged the travel restrictions in organising the inspection visits to the Bidding Member Associations, which forms an essential part of the bidding process for the selection of Asia’s most prestigious men’s football tournament.

Therefore, it was agreed that the selection of the host for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 will now take place in 2022, instead of the upcoming 31st AFC Congress on November 27, 2021.

Following an extensive and comprehensive bidding documentation submission process, four Member Associations – the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), the Qatar Football Association (QFA) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) – remain in contention to host the AFC’s flagship men’s tournament.

The Bid Books can be accessed via the links of the four Member Associations – AIFF, FFIRI, QFA and SAFF.

China PR, who were confirmed as hosts for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2023™ at the AFC Extraordinary Congress in Paris, France in June 2019, will be looking to build on the legacy of the record-breaking edition in the United Arab Emirates in 2019 and setting the benchmark for the 2027 edition.- www.the-afc.com

