Iran were more clinical on the second day of the SAT International Futsal Championship 2020 when they blanked Malaysia 5-0 as Thailand B made a winning start with a 4-2 demolition of Tajikistan.

While the was Iran’s second in as many matches, Thailand B picked up their first full points of the competition as Malaysia and Tajikistan succumbed to their second loss.

Iran had a brace each from Mehdi Alizadeh (5th and 8th minute) and Behroz Azimi Hemat Abadi (21st and 28th minute) to thank as Mohammad Hadi added another in the 33rd minute for the comprehensive victory.

For Thailand B, they were in total control as they scored twice in the first half – Anantachai Prabwongsa (4th minute) and Suthiporn Kladcharoen (12th) – and two more after the break –Anantachai (23rd and 37th) – for the win.

Tajikistan’s goals were scored by Hamidov Rustam (21st) and Sardorov Fayzali (27th) for the final scoreline.