Tenaga Nasional Berhad picked up their second win in the men’s division of the TNB Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023 after beating Nurunsafi Sporting 8-3 this evening at the National Hockey Stadium.

TNB made an electrifying start when it took them just two minutes into the game to score two quick goals through No. 23 Muhammad ??’s Field Goals.

Nurunsafi managed to get a goal back in the eighth minute with a Field Goal from No. 8 but No. 23 Muhammad was just in his element as he knocked in two more Field Goals in the 17th and 22nd minute for TNB to end the second quarter 4-1 on top.

A Field Goal from No. 13 in the 43rd minute and then a Penalty Corner finish from No. 1 five minutes later put TNB in a comfortable 6-1 ahead.

And even though Nurunsafi managed to find the back of the goal in a two-minute blitz – No. 11 and No.21 Field Goals in the 49th and 50th minute respectively – there was no coming back for them as TNB then stormed off with two more goals in the closing stages.

No.23’s Field Goal in the 51st minute and then No. 19’s Penalty Corner in the 55th minute completed the win for TNB as they stay third in the standings.

With Terengganu Hockey Team picking up another full points with a close 2-1 win over UiTM HA-KPT to maintain their spot on second at the table, Maybank stayed top with a resounding 7-0 win over Young Tigers.

No. 17 Muhammad Razle Abdul Rahim blasted in five Penalty Corners (35th, 45th, 50th, 54th and 58th minute) to build on the two earlier Field Goals from Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi (in the 20th minute) and Muhajir Abdul Rauf (24th minute).

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS



MEN

Young Tigers 0

Mayank 7

TNB 8

Nurunsafi Sporting 3

UiTM HA-KPT 1

THT 2

TNB Thunderbolts 1

ATM 1

