Selangor Futsal smashed TOT United FC 7-0 for their second win in three Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) 2025 matches.On the road, Vitor Fernandes was clinical with a hattrick (31st, 39th and 39th) to be followed by a brace from Evandro Borges (11th and 15th).The rest of the goals for Selangor were scored by Farhan Khairul Anuar in the seventh minute and Aidil Afiqzam Nasir (19th).The second full win gave Selangor FC six points from three matches.Elsewhere, defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim Futsal edged former champions Pahang Rangers 4-3, KL City FC strolled past Kedah FC 5-1 as Malaysian University FC held Sabah 4-4. #AFF#FAM

