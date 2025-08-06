A comprehensive 3-0 win over Sahako has confirmed Thai Son Bac’s slot in the semifinals of the HDBank National Futsal Cup 2025 at the Lanh Binh Thang Stadium today.In the second game of Group B, Nguyen Da Hai secured the lead for Thai Son Bac with an angled finish in the ninth minute, as Sahako then conceded an own goal from Nguyen Minh Luong just three minutes later.All effort for Sahako’s first goal in the second half fell just a little short as Thai Son Bac then extinguished all hopes with their third goal of the game through Jediael Mota in the 29th minute.With the full six points after two matches, Thai Son Bac have become the first team to confirm their slot in the semifinals.In the other match of Group B, Luxury Ha Long picked up their first full points with a 2-1 win over Tre TP.HCM.A determined Luxury Ha Long side took a 2-0 lead inside seven minutes through Thien Khang (in the third minute) and Truong Thinh (seventh minute).Power play in the last ten minutes saw Tre TP.HCM grabbed their first goal of the game through Le Bo in the 37th minute.With the win, Luxury Ha Long will take on Sahako in two days to determine which team will join Thai Son Bac in the next round. #AFF#VFF

