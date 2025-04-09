Worasak Srirangphairot was the hero for Thailand when his last gasp winner gave the host a well-earned 4-3 win over Kuwait in their opening game of the SAT Men’s Futsal Championship 2025 in Nakhon Ratchasima Province.

Worasak Srirangphairot gave Thailand the lead in the very first minute as Muhammad Osamanmusa then doubled the advantage three minutes later.

Kuwait then fought back through Saleh Alfadhel in the 11th minute and then another from Ali Yaser (18th minute) to put the score back on level.

But Thailand would finish the half with their nose in front when Worasak scored his second of the evening in the 19th minute to put the score at 3-2 to Thailand.

Just four minutes into the second half, Kuwait pegged the scoring back to 3-3 with Suliman Alomran’s effort.

However, Worasak would have the final say in the game with the 39th minute winner for Thailand’s first win in the competition.

In the meantime, Russia edged Asian powerhouse Iran 2-1 in an earlier match.

#AFF

#FAT

Pictures Courtesy #FutsalThailand

