The second match day of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ group stage will be held on September 25 with BG Pathum United FC, Terengganu FC and PSM Makassar each hosting Svay Rieng FC, Đông Á Thanh Hóa FC and Shan United FC respectively while Buriram United FC, Kuala Lumpur City FC and Công An Hà Nội FC will face Kaya FC-Iloilo, Borneo FC Samarinda and Lion City Sailors FC respectively at home on the 26th.

All six Shopee Cup™ matches on September 25th and 26th will be broadcast live on domestic television networks and streaming platforms as provided below

The Shopee Cup™ matches will also be telecast live in China on Leisu Sports, in Korea on SPOTV and in the rest of the world (outside of the territories listed above) on @aseanutdfc on YouTube.

