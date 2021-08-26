Singapore will kick off their AFC Under-22 Asian Cup qualifiers against Timor-Leste on 25 October 2021.

From 21 October to 31 October, Singapore will host defending champions Korea Republic, Timor-Leste and the Philippines for the Group H matches.

All games will be held at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

In consideration of the COVID-19 situation and AFC protocols, the tournament period has been extended to provide additional rest between matchdays.

Visiting teams are also expected to arrive at least four days prior to the first matchday.

A total of 11 groups from both the West and East Zone will contest the qualifiers, with the group winners and four best second-placed teams set to advance to the final stage.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022, the fifth edition of the tournament, will be held in Uzbekistan in June 2022.

AFC Under-22 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group H fixtures

Date Time Match Venue 25 October 2021

Monday 5.00pm Korea Republic vs Philippines Jalan Besar Stadium 8.00pm Singapore vs Timor-Leste 28 October 2021

Thursday 5.00pm Timor-Leste vs Korea Republic 8.00pm Philippines vs Singapore 31 October 2021

Sunday 5.00pm Timor-Leste vs Philippines 8.00pm Korea Republic vs Singapore

