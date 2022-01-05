No fewer than six FIA World Touring Car title winners were in action in the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Thed Björk, Yann Ehrlacher, Rob Huff, Norbert Michelisz, Yvan Muller and Gabriele Tarquini continued their illustrious careers during last season’s all-action WTCR glory chase.

Ehrlacher, Huff, Michelisz and Tarquini were among the WTCR race winners in 2021, while Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s Ehrlacher made it back-to back WTCR titles. And while Björk and Muller didn’t take race wins, Björk twice finished on the podium for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co with Muller taking a trio of top-three finishes for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co.

Huff won the final race of the season at WTCR VTB Race of Russia driving a CUPRA Leon Competición for Zengő Motorsport, while Michelisz and Tarquini did their winning for BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse in Czech Republic and Spain respectively driving Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCRs.

Pictured from left to right are Yvan Muller (WTCC champion 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013), Gabriele Tarquini (WTCC champion 2009, WTCR title winner 2018), Yann Ehrlacher (WTCR title winner 2020, 2021), Norbert Michelisz (WTCR title winner 2019), Thed Björk (WTCC champion 2017) and Rob Huff (WTCC champion 2012).

The 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is due to get underway at Autodrom Most, venue of WTCR Race of Czech Republic from April 9-10. – www.fiawtcr.com

