IRFAN Shamsuddin is the undisputed king of men’s discus in the SEA Games.

He continued his dominance by clinching the discus gold for the sixth consecutive time in the biennial Games at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

The 27-year-old recorded a throw of 57.83m, finishing ahead of Thailand’s Kiadpradid Srisai (51.89m) and Bandit Singhatongkul (50.02m).

Irfan won his first discus gold at the Nay Pyi Taw edition of the SEA Games in 2013, followed by victories in Singapore (2015), Kuala Lumpur (2017), Manila (2019) and Hanoi (2022).

Muhammad Irfan, who is the national record holder with 62.55m set in Austria in 2017, also won silver medal at the 2017 Asian Championships.

