Indonesia got their Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships campaign off to a commanding start, brushing aside South Korea 2-0 in the opening Group D tie at the Yatsushiro City General Gymnasium today.

The championships are being played under a new relay format, with each set contested to 55 points across five disciplines. The team that wins two sets takes the overall tie.

Indonesia never looked troubled, taking the first set 55-24 before wrapping up the second 55-41 for an overall 110-65 victory.

Women’s doubles pair Halifa Usni Pratiwi and Aurelia Syakira Putri laid the foundation early, defeating Kim Han Bi and Yeo Seo Young 11-5 in just eight minutes.

Joe Fardhan Rainanda then stamped his authority on the contest, contributing crucial wins as the Garuda youngsters maintained their grip on the tie from start to finish.

Malaysia enjoyed an equally comfortable afternoon in the other Group D encounter, beating Macau China 2-0 to begin their campaign on a positive note.

The two-time former champions raced to a 55-16 win in the opening set before completing the job 55-31 in the second for a 110-47 overall triumph, setting up an intriguing meeting with Indonesia.

Defending champions China showed why they remain the team to beat, overcoming Sri Lanka 2-0 in Group B as they pursue an 11th title since the mixed team format was introduced in 2006.

The Chinese took the sets 55-25 and 55-31 to complete a routine opening-day victory.

Thailand, runners-up a year ago, wasted little time in stamping their authority on Group A, defeating Singapore 2-0. The Thais prevailed 55-38 and 55-30 for a 110-68 result.

India, meanwhile, accounted for the Philippines 2-0 in Group C, while top seeds Chinese Taipei cruised past Kazakhstan by the same scoreline.

Host nation Japan delighted the home fans with a convincing 2-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates, setting the stage for what promises to be one of the tournament’s headline clashes against defending champions China.

RESULTS (Day 1, June 26)

Group A

Thailand bt Singapore 2-0 (110-68)

Group B

China bt Sri Lanka 2-0 (110-56)

Japan bt United Arab Emirates 2-0 (110-61)

Group C

Chinese Taipei bt Kazakhstan 2-0 (110-44)

India bt Philippines 2-0 (110-59)

Group D

Indonesia bt South Korea 2-0 (110-65)

Malaysia bt Macau China 2-0 (110-47)

Like this: Like Loading...