Electric mobility comes to the fore where the everyday meets long distances. On a trip from central Munich to the foothills of the Bavarian Alps, the Audi Q4 e-tron demonstrates on how many levels a modern electric SUV fulfills these requirements — inside and outside city limits as well as on twisty roads all the way to the Tegernsee lake and back.

An early morning in downtown Munich: around 5 a.m., long before the morning rush begins, the Audi Q4 e-tron is ready for a trip into the scenic foothills of the Bavarian Alps. Herman Verbeek, product specialist at Audi and his team set off in the heart of Bavaria’s capital, between Marienplatz and Frauenkirche. Their luggage and equipment are quickly stowed away in the SUV’s capacious trunk. One quick glance at the navigation display and the journey begins: “Hey Audi, take us to Tegernsee.” The Audi Assistant responds instantly and starts the navigation. Around 200 kilometers long, the route begins in urban surroundings before following rural roads into the foothills of the Alps and continuing along twisty roads near Tegernsee.

The interior makes its strengths known from the very first kilometers. The sports seats offer great support; everything is neatly ordered and logically arranged. “You instantly feel good after getting in,” says Herman Verbeek, product specialist at Audi Sales and Marketing. “There are no distractions and everything is right where you need it.”

As traffic increases while the car makes its way out of downtown Munich, its systems handle some of the driving tasks. The navigation system finds a path through various driving situations; assistance systems help manageF distances and lane keeping. Stop-and-go traffic becomes stress-free. While the world outside becomes busier and busier, the atmosphere inside stays relaxed. The SONOS sound system fills the cabin with the sound of music. Storage in the doors, center console, and underneath the armrests totals 24 liters — enough space for water bottles, pocket umbrellas, and other everyday items. Dual charging pads mean two phones can be charged side by side.

A short while later, the road south widens near Erding and the city disappears in the rear-view mirror. Outside city limits, traffic flows more freely, the landscape opens. Sweeping curves appear on both the large panoramic display and the road. They lead past beautiful lakes and picturesque villages. The display also shows the range, but it never becomes top of mind. “You don’t spend the whole time thinking about charging,” says Verbeek.

The upgraded Q4 e-tron once again boasts an increased maximum range — up to 592 km for the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron performance2. Verbeek adds: “The car gives you the confidence to drive without restrictions.”

The electric powertrain shows one of its strengths at constant speed on rural roads. Electricity consumption remains low, much lower than at highway speed. Efficient driving becomes an intuitive part of the experience.

Verbeek and his team head towards an overlook above a valley in Rosenheim. Fresh air, luscious scenery, time for a breather. This is where the Q4 e-tron shows one of its key strengths — bidirectional charging makes it a mobile power source. The car provides electricity to a small coffeemaker and a cooler stocked with drinks via a socket in the trunk or the charging port outside. Electric mobility stops being a concept and becomes a practical part of everyday life. “A real bonus, especially on the road,” says Verbeek.

The group continue their travels. Beyond Brannenburg, the trip’s character changes dramatically. The car leaves the relaxing roads and climbs the mountainous terrain near Sudelfeldstraße. The driver has intentionally picked the route to experience the SUV’s dynamic character. Precise turn in, high stability in corners, and strong acceleration on exit — delivering up to 250 kW and completing the 0 to 100 km/h dash in 5.4 seconds, the Audi Q4 e-tron offers a confident and safe driving feel on challenging roads. The itinerary’s variety reveals just how many different sides the car has: efficient cruising at constant speed or dynamic driving on twisty roads. “The drive is still relaxing after a few hours,” says Verbeek.

Tegernsee, 9 a.m. — Verbeek: “We just arrived and don’t feel tired at all.” The lasting impression is of a car that fits seamlessly into any routine. “The Q4 e-tron doesn’t intrude, it just supports where it makes sense,” the product specialist muses. On this trip, the upgraded Audi model showed how the driving experience, everyday usability, and new functionality harmonize intuitively.

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