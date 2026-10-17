Sungjae Im, the highest-ranked player in the field, held on to the lead following the third round of the SJM Macao Open, but the Korean star was caught at the top by Chinese-Taipei’s Wang Wei-hsuan.

At Macau Golf & Country Club, Im made a late double bogey on the 16th hole in a one-under-par 69 round. Wang, who lost the tournament last year following a play-off, also had trouble on the 16th hole, but limited the damage to a bogey to shoot 66.

At 14-under par total, the leaders opened a sizable gap against the chasing field. Justin Quiban (65) of the Philippines and China’s Andi Xu (67) were tied for third place at 10-under.

In-form Thai star and the Asian Tour Order of Merit leader Pavit Tangkamolprasert (67) moved to tied fifth at -9 alongside 2023 Order of Merit champion Andy Ogletree (65) of the US, and veteran European stars Paul Casey (64) of England and former Open champion Henrik Stenson (67) of Sweden.

Wang could have edged ahead of Im on the 16th. The Korean hit it right in the trees and needed two shots to get out of there. However, Wang three-putted from 15 feet for a bogey.

Wang spoke about the wind, which picked up during the day and bothered the field.

“The wind is like a lot stronger than the last two days. My drives, maybe for nearly all of them, were not as consistent as the last two days because the conditions were difficult,” said Wang.

“When I went a little bit out of position, I stayed calm and played more conservatively. I tried to aim for the middle of the green instead of attacking the pin. I think that my shot execution was pretty good.

“I like the course. I’ve been here for the last few years now. I am pretty familiar with it, and I really enjoy playing here. Even though I missed it narrowly last year, I am still going to go in and enjoy the day and play my best.”

Im birdied the last to remain a wire-to-wire leader.

“I wasn’t as good as the first two days and I’m not really happy with my round today. But I shot under par, so we’ll see what happens tomorrow,” said the world No 61, a two-time PGA Tour champion.

“The pins were tough for the back nine. So, the pins were harder today, and the wind was stronger and it was gusting as well. It was very hard to predict the wind.

“I think I will practice my putting a little bit today to be ready for tomorrow.”

Casey started from the 10th tee, and the highlight of his front nine was the eagle on the 18th. It made up for a lip-out on the same hole on Friday. The Englishman was one-over for his first 27 holes in the tournament, and is bogey-free 10-under for the next 27.

“I struggled at first. Admittedly, jet lag. I came in late… had family obligations that prevented me from arriving at a time I’d normally like. I didn’t get here until Tuesday night. Played the Pro Am quickly. I was tired. So, there were some errors and I was just struggling to make birdies,” said the man who has won multiple titles on all the major tours.

“I put myself under some pressure yesterday with three, four holes to go. I hit some really good shots and had a lot of chances. I had so many opportunities, but I just didn’t make anything. And then suddenly, it changed the last three holes, made three long putts, two for birdies and one lipped out on the 18th for an eagle. Finished with birdie, birdie, birdie, and carried on from there.”

Ogletree, the 2023 Order of Merit champion, showed he had overcome a couple of injuries that bothered him after that season. He played only three tournaments last year, and five so far this year.

On Saturday, after a round that included seven birdies, the 28-year-old American said: “It’s pretty windy out there. I kept it in front of me and finally made a couple of putts. I’ve been hitting it really well this week and just haven’t really made anything. Margin of error is pretty small out there and the course is kind of quirky and hard to get it close to a lot of the pin locations. So, got some momentum with the putter today and was able to capitalise.

“I feel like my game is in a really good spot, and I put in some really good work. Over the past couple of years, trying to figure out my wrist and figure out a swing that’s better for it, and I feel like I’m really on a good trajectory now. I understand what I’m doing. I feel a lot stronger and confident.”

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