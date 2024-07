The Indonesia women’s national team conceded a 3-2 loss to their counterparts from Hong Kong in the first of their two-match series that was played at the Hong Kong Football Club Stadium.

Against Hong Kong, the Indonesia women’s team found the back of the net through Citra Ramadhani and Marsela Awi.

The home team got their goals through Chung Pu-ki, Chan Wing-sze and Cheung Wai-ki.

The second friendly will be played at the same venue on 14 July 2024.

