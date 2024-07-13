The entry lists for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have been published, featuring the names of athletes who intend to compete in the French capital when athletics takes place between 1-11 August.

Athletes from some 200 teams will compete across the programme of 48 events, which includes 23 women’s disciplines and 23 men’s disciplines as well as two mixed events – the 4x400m mixed relay and the marathon race walk mixed relay. View:

Among the entries are 36 of the Tokyo Olympic champions in individual events, who will defend their titles at the Stade de France and on the roads of Paris. They include all bar one of the individual defending champions in the men’s events and 15 in the women’s events.

Faith Kipyegon (1500m), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m hurdles), Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles), Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Ryan Crouser (shot put) and Anita Wlodarczyk (hammer) are among the world record-holders who return, targeting back-to-back Olympic title triumphs.Dutch runner Sifan Hassan has been entered in four events.

As well as potentially defending her 5000m and 10,000m titles, she could also line up for the 1500m and the marathon.

The youngest athlete entered is Kenaz Kaniwete of Kiribati, who will be 16 years, 4 months and 6 days when he lines up for the first round of the 100m.Australia’s Sinead Diver is the oldest athlete entered.

She will be 47 years, 4 months and 24 days on the day of the marathon.Official start lists will become available after the technical meeting on the eve of the Games.

