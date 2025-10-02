The Opening Ceremony of the 22nd Malaysian Deaf Games (SOPMA XXII) 2025 was held with great festivity in Kuching tonight, marking Sarawak’s return as host after last organising the Games in 2016.

The ceremony was officiated by the Premier of Sarawak, YAB Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, who emphasised that Sarawak’s inclusive policy continues to highlight the involvement of all levels of society in the state’s development, not only in the field of economy but also in social and sporting aspects.

“Sarawak has an inclusive policy that brings the community together in developing the state, not only in economic growth but also in social development, including sport.

Our aspiration is to see every segment of society realise their potential through sport, instilling discipline and strengthening the spirit of camaraderie,” said the Sarawak Premier.

He added that the Sports Village in Petra Jaya will be developed and equipped with various facilities, including a new velodrome and a motorsport circuit, as part of the state government’s strategic investment for the youth and sporting community.

The Sarawak Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, YB Dato Sri Hajah Fatimah Abdullah, meanwhile, said that SOPMA is not only an arena for winning medals, but a symbol of inclusivity, equality and integration.

“SOPMA embodies the spirit of inclusivity and equality, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, which emphasise fair, balanced and equitable development for all,” she said.

She said, the Sarawak State Government has channelled RM1 million to support the organisation of SOPMA XXII in Sarawak – a clear testimony of the state government’s commitment towards the inclusive sporting agenda.

President of the Malaysian Deaf Sports Association (MSDeaf), Dr Ong Shin Ruenn, expressed appreciation to the Sarawak Government for its strong support towards SOPMA.

“This is the second time Sarawak is hosting the Games after 10 years, and the support extended is simply commendable. Sarawak gives equal incentives and recognition to deaf athletes, something that should be emulated by other states,” he said.

He stressed that SOPMA, which is held biennially, is not only about producing national champions but also serves as a platform to scout new talents for Malaysia to compete at regional and international levels, including the ASEAN Deaf Games, Asia Pacific Deaf Games, and the Deaflympics 2029.

A total of 14 state contingents are participating in SOPMA XXII Sarawak 2025, involving more than 600 athletes and officials.

Sarawak as host is represented by the biggest contingent of 73 participants (47 athletes, 26 officials), Sabah (defending champions) 71 participants (60 athletes, 11 officials), Federal Territory 54 (40 athletes, 14 officials), Selangor 65 (49 athletes, 16 officials), Penang 44 (28 athletes, 16 officials), Melaka 39 (27 athletes, 12 officials), Johor 31 (18 athletes, 13 officials), Negeri Sembilan 46 (35 athletes, 11 officials), Perak 44 (29 athletes, 15 officials), Kedah 38 (33 athletes, 5 officials), Pahang 36 (25 athletes, 11 officials), Kelantan 20 (17 athletes, 3 officials), Terengganu 27 (19 athletes, 8 officials), while Perlis with 19 participants (13 athletes, 6 officials).

The Games, held from 2 to 6 October 2025 in Kuching and Samarahan, feature five sports – Athletics, Badminton, Futsal, Tenpin Bowling, and Orienteering.

Sabah emerge as the leading contender as the defending overall champion following their outstanding performance at SOPMA XXI Perak 2023, but strong challenges are expected from host Sarawak, Federal Territory and Selangor.

