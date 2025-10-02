Singapore national team interim head coach Gavin Lee has named a 26-man squad for the October FIFA International Window, which will see the Lions face India home and away in Group C of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup qualifiers.

The Lions will first welcome India at the National Stadium, on 9 October 2025, before travelling to Goa, India, for the return fixture on 14 October 2025.

Singapore currently sit top of Group C with four points after two matches, following a 2-1 win against Bangladesh in June. This double header is crucial for the Lions, who are targeting to qualify for the Asian Cup Finals for the first time.

Lions captain Hariss Harun returns to the squad after missing the September window through injury, his inclusion bringing invaluable experience at an important juncture in the Lions’ qualifying campaign.

“The September FIFA window was aimed at preparing ourselves for these two important matches against India as we aim to put ourselves in a good position for the remainder of the qualification campaign. There were positives that we will look to build on, and also lessons about ourselves that we’ve taken away,” said Lee.

