Both South Africa’s women and Canada’s men’s sevens teams head into the HSBC SVNS 2 series as champions with South Africa completing an unbeaten Dubai campaign by defeating Argentina in the women’s final and Canada overcoming Belgium to claim the men’s title.

Defeated finalists Argentina and Belgium will also head to Nairobi next month, with qualification to the next stage of this season’s global sevens competition consolation for missing out on the title in the desert.

In the women’s competition, Czechia shocked Poland to claim third in an entertaining play-off meeting, Colombia finished fifth at the expense of Thailand, and Samoa beat Mexico to claim seventh in the inaugural HSBC SVNS 3 tournament in Dubai.

Samoa were too fast, strong and organised for Hong Kong China in the men’s third-place play-off; ever-impressive Madagascar styled their way to fifth, beating Italy 31-22 in an enthralling nine-try encounter, and discipline cost Tonga in the seventh-place play-off against a controlled Colombia.

Women’s final: South Africa take the crown in the desert

With promotion to the three-event HSBC SVNS 2 series already secured, South Africa came from behind to beat Argentina 12–5 in an intense women’s final. Maria Taladrid’s early try gave Argentina the lead in a first half that also saw Talia Rodich shown a yellow card for an unintentional hair-pull, before Zintle Mpupha levelled soon after the restart. A second Argentina yellow follwed, shown to Antonella Reding for a deliberate knock-on, proved decisive as Patience Mokone crossed late to seal the win.

South Africa had earlier booked their final place with a commanding 36–5 win over Poland, while Argentina fought back from an early deficit to beat Czechia 22–12, led by a Marianela Escalante double, to confirm promotion.

Third-place final: Doležilová at the double for Czechia

Julie Dolezilova scored twice, while Kristyna Riegertova and Kristyna Plevova weighed-in with touchdowns as Czechia finished their HSBC SVNS 3 challenge with a thoroughly entertaining 24-14 win over Poland to claim the third and final place on the podium.

Play-off places: Sotos star as Colombia claim fifth

Juliana and Leidy Soto were the try-scoring stars as Colombia scored three unanswered tries to claim fifth with a 17-0 victory over Thailand. Karina Michelle Bagui Prado touched down for their third.

After their slow start on Saturday put paid to their ambitions, Thailand were straight out of the blocks on finals day, condemning opponents Samoa to a fourth defeat in as many matches, with a 31-10 win in the fifth-place semi-final. Dion Akwaja scored two of their five tries.

Mexico, who had failed to register a try on day one in Dubai, scored two in the second half of their fifth-place semi-final against Colombia but Jocelin Ruco ran in two of her own to bag a 26-10 win for the South American side.

Lutia Col Aumua scored two of Samoa’s five tries as they claimed seventh place with a 29-0 win over Mexico.

Men’s Final: Canada survive semi-final scare to claim Dubai title

Belgium endured a difficult start to the men’s final after Vincent Hart received an early yellow card, and Canada capitalised immediately through Lachlan Kratz. Belgium responded quickly via Gaspard Lalli, but Kratz restored Canada’s lead before Lalli struck again in added time to keep the contest alive at the break.

Canada took control after the restart as Jack Shaw and Ethan Turner crossed, with Kratz converting three times to seal the win. Earlier, Canada had edged Hong Kong China 24–19 in a dramatic semi-final, with Thomas Isherwood scoring the golden-point try after denying Adam Doane at the end of normal time.

Third-place final: Samoa too strong for Hong Kong China

Their hopes of promotion to HSBC SVNS 2 may have been dashed, but Samoa were back on the front-foot in the third-place play-off against Hong Kong China. Warren Solomona scored two of the Pacific Islanders’ four tries on the way to a comfortable 25-5 win that combined power and pace. Matthew Rickard got the consolation score for Hong Kong China.

Play-off places: Madagascar style their way to fifth

There were highlight-reel tries aplenty in the fifth-place play-off, as Madagascar beat Italy 31-22 in an enthralling nine-try encounter.

Italy had earlier roared back in the second-half of their fifth-place semi-final against a Tongan side, who had a chance to qualify for the Cup semi-final in Saturday’s final match. From 26-14 down shortly after the break, the Azzurri ran in three unanswered scores to claim a 28-26 win

Impressive Madagascar ensured their place in the fifth-place final with a comfortable 26-10 win over a determined and proud Colombia and Discipline cost Tonga in the seventh-place play-off against a disciplined and controlled Colombia. Two penalty tries were the difference as the South Americans won 26-21.

