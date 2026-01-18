Former champions Young Elephants scored a thumping 5-0 win over struggling Savannakhet FC to close the gap on leaders Ezra FC at the top of the 2025/26 Lao League 1.

With defending champions Ezra having the day off, Young Elephants made sure of their seventh win of the season in ten matches for 22 points – five points behind the leaders, who have a game in hand.

Tsukasa Shimomura was on a brace with goals in the 22nd and 45th (+2) as Phommasane Phoutdavy (29th), Kadam Koneyer (47th), and Phithack Kongmathilath (56th) contributed the others for the big win.

#AFF

#LFF

Photos Courtesy #YoungElephants

Like this: Like Loading...