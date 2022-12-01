Socceroos centre-back, Harry Souttar said he was filled with pride after Australia made history, advancing to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 for just the second time with a plucky 1-0 win over Denmark on Thursday morning (AEDT).

Souttar put in another colossal performance at the back as the Socceroos’ defence held firm for a second World Cup clean sheet in the space of three days.

It was Mathew Leckie’s solitary goal on the hour mark that sealed the Socceroos’ passage to the last 16 for the first time since 2006, with an incredible six points – our highest-ever points tally – to finish second behind France on goal difference in Group D.

For more, please click on https://www.socceroos.com.au/news/souttar-full-pride-socceroos-secure-round-16-spot

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...