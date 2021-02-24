#Agency will build on its strong presence in golf to expand its business around the game Steve Loy appointed President, Global Golf and will oversee golf across the agency

SPORTFIVE, the global sports business agency, has launched a new global golf strategy that places the sport alongside the key strategic pillars for the agency’s business.

With the new focus, SPORTFIVE will look to build on its already strong presence in golf in the U.S. and Asia and expand its business around the game, including player representation and event management, along with developing new business opportunities with golf rightsholders and brands that market in golf. As part of the effort, the agency has also elevated Steve Loy to President, Global Golf, a role in which he will shape and execute strategies that will expand and amplify SPORTFIVE’s footprint in golf around the world.

In his expanded role, Loy will join the SPORTFIVE’s global leadership team – led by Global

CEO Stefan Felsing – in his new capacity of overseeing the agency’s golf business worldwide.

“Golf is a global sport played by some of the best athletes around the world, so launching this dedicated global growth effort around the sport is an important step,” said Felsing.

“Appointing Steve to oversee our entire worldwide golf business illustrates SPORTFIVE’s global ambitions and I’m confident that together we will successfully strengthen and expand our position in the sport.”

“Along with leading our golf division, Steve has been a key member of our U.S. leadership

team for almost a decade, and I’m very excited to see him lead the development of this new global golf unit,” said Joel Segal, SPORTFIVE CEO, Americas.

Loy, who joined SPORTFIVE (formerly Lagardère Sports) in 2012, was most recently President Golf, Americas, overseeing the agency’s robust golf representation practice in the

US.

“After 30 years in professional golf, I’m looking forward to this new opportunity of leading our global golf business” said Loy. “SPORTFIVE has an unparalleled network, strong leadership, and expertise in the international business of sports, and I look forward to utilizing those assets as we expand our already strong presence in golf around the world.”

SPORTFIVE has a diverse golf business built around talent representation and event

management.

The agency has one of the top client rosters in the golf industry with clients playing in virtually all top professional tours around the world.

The roster is highlighted by Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley, Brandt Snedeker, Sungjae Im, and Davis Love III.

Its clients include three Major Championship winners, four PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Award winners, and two members of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

In representing its golf clients, SPORTFIVE helps its clients succeed on the course while also developing their comprehensive marketing portfolios off it. The agency recently negotiated new major equipment partnerships with Callaway Golf Company, TravisMathew apparel, and Cuater footwear for world No. 2 Rahm.

SPORTFIVE has a long history of managing events around the world, including managing The American ExpressTM and the Safeway Open events on this season’s PGA TOUR schedule.

In Asia, the agency promotes and manages events including the SMBC Singapore Open, the Australian Open, and the BNI Indonesian Masters.

SPORTFIVE has also been the co-organizer of Capital One’s The Match series of one-day

golf events in partnership with WarnerMedia which has featured SPORTFIVE golf client

Mickelson and other sports icons across golf, professional basketball and football.

